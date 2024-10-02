Musical duo Jayesslee to stage free performance in Singapore on Oct 5

If you're someone who grew up on Jayesslee's cover songs in the 2010s, here's some good news. The musical duo, comprising Korean-Australian twin sisters Janice and Sonia Lee, will be staging a free performance on Saturday (Oct 5) at Suntec Plaza.

The duo's performance is part of this year's District M Festival – held in collaboration with Singapore Design Week – which will take place on Oct 4 and 5.

Jayesslee will be taking the stage from 9.30pm to 10.15pm.