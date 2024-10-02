Musical duo Jayesslee to stage free performance in Singapore on Oct 5
Korean-American twin sisters Janice and Sonia Lee used to be widely popular in the early 2010s for their song covers.
If you're someone who grew up on Jayesslee's cover songs in the 2010s, here's some good news. The musical duo, comprising Korean-Australian twin sisters Janice and Sonia Lee, will be staging a free performance on Saturday (Oct 5) at Suntec Plaza.
The duo's performance is part of this year's District M Festival – held in collaboration with Singapore Design Week – which will take place on Oct 4 and 5.
Jayesslee will be taking the stage from 9.30pm to 10.15pm.
The Lee twins started their YouTube channel in 2008 and became famous over the years for their cover songs which include Maroon 5's Payphone, Jessie J's Price Tag and Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are.
Other acts performing at District M include Singaporean singer-songwriter Regina Song and Australian singer-songwriter Harrison Storm.