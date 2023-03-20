Actress Jayley Woo’s baby daughter is absolutely adorable in recent selfie

On Mar 17, Woo posted a photo with Jan on her Instagram, musing in her caption that she wants to smell like her daughter all the time. You know 'cos nothing beats the smell of a newborn baby.

Sure enough, the comments section was filled with remarks from celebs and netizens alike, all gushing over Jan.

“So pretty!!” Carrie Wong wrote, while Dennis Chew, Kate Pang, Fiona Xie and Zhu Houren opted for the tried-and-tested heart-eyed emojis.

Woo went public with her non-celeb husband, whom she refers to as “Mr Tan” publicly, last October. She announced her pregnancy at the same time. The couple tied the knot two months later on the actress' birthday, Dec 27.

On Jan 21, Woo announced that she’d given birth to baby Jan.

(PS: Can’t get enough of Jan? Doting mama posts frequent Jan updates over on the baby’s Instagram too).

This story was originally published in 8Days.