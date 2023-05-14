Celebrating pooping and screening future boyfriends: First-time mum Jayley Woo on motherhood

This weekend (May 14), local actress Jayley Woo, 31, would be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mum. She and her non-celeb husband, Bryan Tan, welcomed their daughter, Jan, in well, January this year.

Jayley appeared on the latest episode of #JustSwipeLah, where she spoke to host Juin Teh about motherhood and her plans for the future.

PS: Baby Jan appears in this episode, too! You'll want to scroll down for a cute video of Little Fried Egg ("Jan Tan" sounds like fried egg in Mandarin).

When Juin asked if she enjoyed taking care of her baby or having time to herself more, Jayley said she enjoyed both aspects of motherhood. “Yesterday, I spent five hours out of the house, having my me-time. I quite enjoy it.”