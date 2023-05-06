Former actress Jayley Woo reveals husband’s face and name on their daughter’s 100th day celebration

Last October, former Mediacorp actress Jayley Woo, 31, revealed her surprise engagement to Mr Tan, who works behind the scenes in showbiz.

They tied the knot on Dec 27, which is Jayley’s birthday. A month later, on Jan 21, they welcomed their first child, Jan.

Jayley, whose Instagram is now full of photos and videos of her daughter's growth, recently threw a 100-day bash for little Jan.

Jayley’s husband also made his first appearance on her Instagram recently, on May 3, in a series of photos she posted to commemorate the special day.



While he used to be known only as Mr Tan to the general public, we now know that his name is Bryan Tan, thanks to her tag.