Former actress Jayley Woo reveals husband’s face and name on their daughter’s 100th day celebration
The identity of her husband, who was known only as "Mr Tan", had been a mystery since their engagement last October ... until now.
Last October, former Mediacorp actress Jayley Woo, 31, revealed her surprise engagement to Mr Tan, who works behind the scenes in showbiz.
They tied the knot on Dec 27, which is Jayley’s birthday. A month later, on Jan 21, they welcomed their first child, Jan.
Jayley, whose Instagram is now full of photos and videos of her daughter's growth, recently threw a 100-day bash for little Jan.
Jayley’s husband also made his first appearance on her Instagram recently, on May 3, in a series of photos she posted to commemorate the special day.
While he used to be known only as Mr Tan to the general public, we now know that his name is Bryan Tan, thanks to her tag.
Jayley also penned this sweet caption: “My world has lit up because of you guys. To my husband, thank you for your unconditional love and support. To my precious daughter, thanks for picking me as your mum. To all my guests, thank you for taking the time to attend our daughter’s 100th day celebration.
“Lastly, thank you to all those who helped behind the scenes to ensure that Jan’s 100th day celebration was a success,” she continued.
In her post, Jayley also tagged the Instagram account that she created for Jan (@jantanjinyan), which is filled with photos of the kid and captions written from her perspective.
Jayley’s pals, including Lee Teng, Christopher Lee, and Chen Xiuhuan sent the Tan family their well wishes in the form of hearts.
The actress' The Queen co-stars were also at the celebration.