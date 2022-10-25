Actress Jayley Woo announces she’s 6 months pregnant and is in a relationship
She told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that she's having a girl.
Jayley Woo made two big announcements on Instagram on Sunday (Oct 23) evening, sharing with her followers that she’s pregnant and is planning to get married in December.
The Singaporean actress posted a video – a silhouette of two people riding a motorcycle – as well as two photos, one of a man placing a ring on her finger and another of an ultrasound scan.
The 30-year-old Woo wrote a long caption to accompany the post, beginning with, “Jayley Woo, do you deserve to be happy? Do you have the right to love and be loved?”
She went on to introduce the man “who will be spending the rest of my life with me” and to wish him a happy birthday. “Because of him, I can finally fulfil my dream of having a family of my own,” she said.
She said that she will work hard to be a “good daughter, good sister, good friend, good actor and, of course now, a good wife and good mother”.
She added: “Thank you for giving me the reason and courage to live. Thank you for not disliking my flaws and not caring about my past. It was my luck to meet you.”
Woo was previously in a relationship with actor Aloysius Pang, who died in 2019 in a military accident.
Woo confirmed that she’s six months pregnant and is having a girl in an interview with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.
She shared with the publication that her fiance, with the surname Tan, works behind the scenes in show business. They were introduced by friends and have been going out for almost a year. He proposed to her two months ago.
Woo added that they plan to register their marriage in December and will hold a wedding celebration next year.
She told Lianhe Zaobao that he was the one who liked her first and that she gradually developed feelings for him. With regards to her pregnancy, she shared that her baby is “very obedient” and didn’t give her any morning sickness. “I never threw up once,” she said.
Woo’s twin sister, Hayley, shared her excitement at the good news in an Instagram Stories post: “Been a tough couple of years, but here we are.”