Jeanette Aw says she's 'more relaxed' on set now, admits she didn't use to like chatting at work
The Singaporean actress opens up about her blunt personality, past high standards and how she’s changed on set.
It might have taken six years for Jeanette Aw to make her Channel 8 comeback, but we think the 46-year-old is definitely enjoying herself a lot more on set now.
“I still have expectations for myself, but I won’t put pressure on my co-stars anymore,” Aw candidly told Chinese media Zaobao.sg at the press conference for her new drama Highway to Somewhere on Mar 4, 2026.
In the new gripping thriller series, Aw plays Liu Huizhen, whose marriage to Zhang Fangda (Romeo Tan) is on the brink of collapse. They attempt to mend their relationship through a road trip, but their journey takes a daunting twist, no thanks to a mysterious stalker, played by Nick Teo.
The actress stepped away from full-time acting in 2017 before launching her own artisanal patisserie Once Upon A Time. Her last Mediacorp drama prior to this was 2019’s After The Stars.
Aw noted that she and her character in the series share similar qualities, as both are very direct and candid.
She said: “I feel that there’s no need to beat around the bush. If you have something to say, just say it directly so everyone understands.”
The actress, however, acknowledged that her high standards for herself and blunt personality made her appear strict and unapproachable on set.
“Many actors who have worked with me felt a lot of pressure, because I expect a lot from myself and unconsciously expect the same from my co-stars. And since I speak very directly, sometimes I end up hurting others,” she recalled.
But this time, she noticed she’s no longer the same as before: “I’ve become happier and more relaxed, and I’ve let go of many things.”
Truth is, in the past, Aw didn’t like communicating or chatting with others while filming.
“I felt that when you come to the set, you should just focus on acting. Don’t come talk to me about random things,” she said, adding that she now even takes the initiative to chat with others.
“Nowadays, I’m curious about people. I want to know their thoughts and experiences, so I start conversations,” she said.
Aw attributed the change to her experience of hosting her own YouTube series JA Unscripted.
“My biggest takeaway is being able to interact with many people and gain different inspirations from them. Their shared experiences have changed me greatly without me even realising it,” she explained.
Besides a shift in mindset, she also became more tactful when expressing herself.
“Previously, if I felt my co-actor could do better in a scene, I would say very directly: ‘Why don’t you try doing it this way?’ But now I take the other person’s feelings into consideration and suggest it more gently,” she said.
“I’ll also see how receptive they are, if they resist, I won’t force it,” added Aw.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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