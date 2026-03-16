Jeanette Aw says she's 'more relaxed' on set now, admits she didn't use to like chatting at work

The actress stepped away from full-time acting in 2017 before launching her own artisanal patisserie Once Upon A Time. Her last Mediacorp drama prior to this was 2019’s After The Stars.

Aw noted that she and her character in the series share similar qualities, as both are very direct and candid.

She said: “I feel that there’s no need to beat around the bush. If you have something to say, just say it directly so everyone understands.”

The actress, however, acknowledged that her high standards for herself and blunt personality made her appear strict and unapproachable on set.

“Many actors who have worked with me felt a lot of pressure, because I expect a lot from myself and unconsciously expect the same from my co-stars. And since I speak very directly, sometimes I end up hurting others,” she recalled.

But this time, she noticed she’s no longer the same as before: “I’ve become happier and more relaxed, and I’ve let go of many things.”

Truth is, in the past, Aw didn’t like communicating or chatting with others while filming.