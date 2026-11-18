The choice of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond came just three days before the announcement, Jeff Bezos said Tuesday (Nov 17).

“We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday,” the Amazon founder said, speaking onstage at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California.

Bezos offered the most insight yet into the behind-the-scenes process of casting one of the most iconic roles in cinema – something that's fuelled much speculation over the years, and much discourse since Pattinson's selection was announced Monday morning.

Bezos' comments also indicated that he, as Amazon's executive chairman, was directly involved in the casting. Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the long-running franchise last year, tapping Denis Villeneuve to direct the still-untitled film.

A “big group” of contenders was whittled down to five finalists who performed three scenes each in screen tests, Bezos said.

“We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was – it was really interesting, you know. Full costume, real sets, other actors with them,” he said.

He didn't disclose the names of the finalists, but actors reportedly considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

“Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that,” Bezos recounted, calling all the performers “extraordinarily talented”.

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated,” he added.

But there was one thing working against the 40-year-old Pattinson: They thought he might be too famous.

The six previous Bond actors – Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig – were little-known or drawn primarily from stage and small-screen work before being catapulted into fame as the secret agent.

“We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown,” Bezos said. “But in the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond.”