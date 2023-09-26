Blackpink's Jennie teases new solo song

Blackpink star Jennie has teased a new solo song. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea and translated to English by Korea JoongAng Daily, she said: “I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s."

Jennie recently teamed up with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on the track One Of The Girls from their HBO series The Idol.

And she released her debut solo single, Solo, back in 2018.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has rubbished a report that suggested Jennie and bandmate Jisoo – who are joined by Lisa and Rose in the Pink Venom group – are planning to launch their own "one-man agency".

The label also insisted that Blackpink's contract renewal negotiations are still ongoing.

The entertainment agency said in a statement: “Nothing has been confirmed regarding Blackpink's contract renewals and their future activities."

It had been claimed that only Rose was going to renew her contract with YG.

The four-piece group is the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with Ice Cream in 2020, and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with their second studio album, 2022's Born Pink, which is the best-selling album of all time by a female act in South Korea and the first to sell over two million copies.