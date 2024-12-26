Blackpink's Jennie confirms she will release new album in 2025: 'There's a little bit of everything for everyone'
In a private video uploaded on Dec 23, Jennie announced that she will be releasing her new album in 2025 and spoke about its direction.
Blackpink member Jennie has officially confirmed that she will be releasing an album in 2025. The announcement was made in a private video uploaded to Jennie's YouTube page on Dec 23. However, the video's existence was only made known to the public – following an Instagram Story on Jennie's page on Christmas Day.
In the video, the 28-year-old singer-rapper reflects on 2024, saying that the year was "a lot" for her.
"This is my first year with [agency Odd Atelier], and a lot has happened. We started an independent company on our own," she said.
After talking about her experience with working on the single Mantra, Jennie spoke in-depth about her upcoming album.
"My album is going to sound very different...It took like about a good 11 months to get to a point where I was like 'Okay, we're good. We're ready, and we're going to stop here.'"
According to Jennie, the album will feature collaborations with other artistes – some of whom are her "dream artistes".
On her hopes for the album, Jennie said that she would like the world "to see Jennie and her music as it is".
"Like, I wouldn't even be mad if you hate it," she added.
"There's a little bit of everything for everyone. It's like a buffet for you guys."
Jennie's full video is available on her website. The exact release date of her album will be announced at a later time.