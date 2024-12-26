Blackpink's Jennie confirms she will release new album in 2025: 'There's a little bit of everything for everyone'

Blackpink member Jennie has officially confirmed that she will be releasing an album in 2025. The announcement was made in a private video uploaded to Jennie's YouTube page on Dec 23. However, the video's existence was only made known to the public – following an Instagram Story on Jennie's page on Christmas Day.

In the video, the 28-year-old singer-rapper reflects on 2024, saying that the year was "a lot" for her.

"This is my first year with [agency Odd Atelier], and a lot has happened. We started an independent company on our own," she said.

After talking about her experience with working on the single Mantra, Jennie spoke in-depth about her upcoming album.