Jennifer Lawrence's new comedy No Hard Feelings was made with the Oscar winner in mind

Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humour and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad Dumb and Dumber or Anchorman experience, to cite some of her favourites (or at least the ones she’s memorised).

That changes with No Hard Feelings, a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor-made for the Oscar winner.

“I’ve always wanted to do a comedy. And I’ve read a lot of them,” Lawrence told The Associated Press during an interview about the highly anticipated summer movie season. “I just didn’t read anything that was funny enough.”

No Hard Feelings was inspired by a real Craigslist ad posted by parents who were seeking a woman to “date” their son to bring him out of his shell the summer before he went to college. There are debates over just how real the “real ad” was, but thinking about the woman who might answer an ad like that was a premise funny enough to catch the attention of several producers and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky.