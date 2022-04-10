Spot the ring: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged (for the second time)
Bennifer are finally getting married after calling off their first engagement in 2004 – Jennifer Lopez shared the happy news on Saturday (Apr 9), showing off her engagement ring.
Jennifer Lopez posted a 30-second teaser video on Instagram on Saturday (Apr 9) revealing a “really special” story that she wanted to share with her “inner circle”.
She then directed her fans and followers to OnTheJLo.com, her email newsletter signup page where she shares more personal content.
There, she shared a video of her being emotional while looking at a left-hand green gemstone ring, saying “You’re perfect.”
In another newsletter email, Lopez shared a video that Ben Affleck did for her on Valentine’s Day this year, showing snippets of their journey together.
“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart,” Lopez wrote.
It’s the second time she’s engaged to the actor – they ended their first engagement in 2004.
The couple publicly rekindled their relationship last year (they were spotted near a resort in Montana and pictured kissing later), and finally made it Instagram-official in July.
Congratulations to Bennifer!