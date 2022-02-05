Can Jennifer Lopez save the rom-com? The 52-year-old star on fame, Ben Affleck and more

“Once you’ve gotten burned a few times, you realise, ‘I have to be careful.’ If things are too deep and you put them out there, somebody might step on your heart,” she said, adding an expletive.

The film’s director, Kat Coiro, admired Lopez’s quest for perfection. “There is a choreography even in her acting,” she said. Yet for the scene to work, Coiro asked Lopez to repeat it a number of times to break down that veneer. The result feels real, or as real as Lopez will allow herself to be.

“I had to remind myself in this movie that this was actually a safe place to let those feelings out,” said Lopez, seated in front of that garlanded fireplace. “They’re making fun of me, that hurts. My instinct was to act like it didn’t.”

Lopez has spent decades trying to find that balance between what the public wants from her and what she is willing to give to them. She still loves doing meet-and-greets with fans after concerts. Coiro, for one, was stunned with just how much time she was willing to give them.

“She’s so ubiquitous that sometimes she doesn’t get the credit she deserves,” the director said. “I think there’s something of that in this film.” When Kat Valdez “talks about never winning any awards, I think that was a moment that was true to life,” Coiro continued. “She’s been around. She has fans like nobody else, and because of that high profile sometimes she’s not looked at in a certain way.”

Despite the guardrails, public perception is something Lopez still struggles to get right.

“You really just want to sing and dance and act,” Lopez said. “This whole other thing comes along with it that you have to learn how to navigate — having that public life, this artistic life and then your private life. What you want is just a regular life, like anybody else,” she said with a pause. “All of it is put under scrutiny.”

Lopez had just finished telling me this when Affleck appeared. “Hi, baby,” she said to him. The two set the Internet on fire last year when they rekindled their relationship from 19 years ago — a relationship so extra at the time that it single-handedly fueled tabloid culture with the duo’s glamorous, and very public, meet-ups. (Revisit Lopez’s infamous 2002 Jenny From the Block video to see Affleck kissing her bikinied bottom while the two are sunning themselves on a yacht.) With a backpack slung over his shoulder, he interrupted the interview to pull her into the other room. They returned 10 minutes later, only to embrace, kiss and whisper “I love you” into each other’s ears. “All right my love, I’ll see you later,” he said before dashing off.

It was a peculiar moment. Was it planned? Spontaneous? My requests to speak to Affleck had been denied, yet here he was, the dutiful boyfriend sharing words of encouragement in front of the press.

I asked Lopez about the conversations the two of them had before rekindling a romance that previously had the power to sink two films and jeopardise their respective careers. (Gigli and the subsequent Jersey Girl both crashed on release, in part because of relationship turmoil.) Had they strategised on how they would handle the media frenzy that would accompany such a union?