Jennifer Lopez deletes all posts from Instagram, other social media channels go dark

Is Jennifer Lopez getting ready to announce a new project? Her fans are speculating after the actress and singer’s social media channels went dark on Tuesday (Nov 22).

All Instagram posts have been deleted and there have been no new posts on her Facebook, TikTok and Twitter pages.

Her profile picture on all her channels have also been replaced with just a solid black image. Lopez has 226 million followers on Instagram, 45.5 million followers on Twitter and 15.4 million on TikTok.

Variety reported that Lopez’s rep refused to comment on what was happening. However, celebrities have done this before, usually just before they make a major announcement.

“Something big must be happening!” tweeted one fan account.

Lopez’s last studio album was 2014’s AKA, and she has an upcoming rom-com titled Shotgun Wedding, co-starring Josh Duhamel.

Nov 25 marks the 20th anniversary of her This Is Me… Then, an album dedicated to her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck. The album spawned the hits Jenny From The Block, All I Have and Dear Ben. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married this year.