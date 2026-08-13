‘I really, really miss you’: Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on his 90th birthday

Jennifer Tse paid tribute to her late father, veteran Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Patrick Tse, on what would have been his 90th birthday on Aug 9.

On Monday (Aug 10), the 43-year-old actress-model posted several photos on social media, including images from her childhood and of her family with the elder Tse.

“Happy Birthday, Daddy. I really, really miss you... We all really, really miss you,” she wrote.

“Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life. But I hope you're happy and free now. And I'm sure wherever you are, it's so bright and beautiful that wearing sunglasses all the time is totally normal.”

Jennifer also thanked her father for being a “big part” of who she is.