‘I really, really miss you’: Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on his 90th birthday
The actress-model shared childhood and family photos of the veteran actor, who died in July aged 89. It was also recently revealed that his ashes have been placed at Po Fook Hill Columbarium.
Jennifer Tse paid tribute to her late father, veteran Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Patrick Tse, on what would have been his 90th birthday on Aug 9.
On Monday (Aug 10), the 43-year-old actress-model posted several photos on social media, including images from her childhood and of her family with the elder Tse.
“Happy Birthday, Daddy. I really, really miss you... We all really, really miss you,” she wrote.
“Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life. But I hope you're happy and free now. And I'm sure wherever you are, it's so bright and beautiful that wearing sunglasses all the time is totally normal.”
Jennifer also thanked her father for being a “big part” of who she is.
Patrick Tse, also known as Sei Gor or Fourth Brother, died in July at the age of 89. He had two children, Nicholas Tse and Jennifer, from his previous marriage to Deborah Lee.
On the same day as Jennifer's tribute, Hong Kong broadcaster TVB Entertainment News reported that Patrick's ashes had been placed at Po Fook Hill Columbarium in Hong Kong.
The columbarium is also the resting place of several late Hong Kong celebrities, including actress-host Lydia Sum, singer-actor Leslie Cheung and singer Roman Tam.
Patrick's memorial tablet is also inscribed with his name, Tse Ka Yuk, his years of birth and death, and his ancestral home in Panyu, Guangdong province, according to TVB Entertainment News. His portrait on the tablet shows him in a black-and-white suit, wearing his trademark sunglasses and smiling.