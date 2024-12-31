South Korean actress Jeon So-min returning to Running Man as a guest after leaving in 2023

Fans who have missed seeing South Korean actress Jeon So-min – and her antics – on the hit variety show Running Man can rejoice. The show's broadcaster SBS announced on Monday (Dec 30) that Jeon will appear as a guest in an upcoming episode of Running Man that will air in January 2025.

The filming of the episode took place on Monday itself, and Jeon is slated to appear alongside Choi Daniel – her co-star in her new drama Sorry Not Sorry.