South Korean actress Jeon So-min returning to Running Man as a guest after leaving in 2023
Jeon was a cast member of the hit variety show from 2017 to 2023. She left Running Man to "recharge".
Fans who have missed seeing South Korean actress Jeon So-min – and her antics – on the hit variety show Running Man can rejoice. The show's broadcaster SBS announced on Monday (Dec 30) that Jeon will appear as a guest in an upcoming episode of Running Man that will air in January 2025.
The filming of the episode took place on Monday itself, and Jeon is slated to appear alongside Choi Daniel – her co-star in her new drama Sorry Not Sorry.
The upcoming Running Man episode will mark Jeon's first appearance in the show since her departure as a cast member in November 2023. Jeon first joined Running Man in 2017, together with comedian Yang Se-chan. They served as replacements for original member Gary who left the show in 2016.
At the time of Jeon's departure, her then-agency said that she needed "some time to recharge so that she can show a better side of herself in future activities".
The production team of Running Man was also supportive of her decision, saying: "After a long discussion, the members and production team decided to respect the opinion of Jeon So-min who expressed her intention to leave."