Jeongyeon becomes first member of Twice to officially leave longtime agency JYP Entertainment

Twice member Jeongyeon has officially become the first member of the K-pop group to leave their longtime agency, JYP Entertainment. The 29-year-old made the announcement on Monday (Aug 10) via her Instagram page.

Posting a photo of a handwritten letter, Jeongyeon, whose full name is Yoo Jeong-yeon, said that leaving JYP Entertainment "was daunting at first" but she was able to "find the courage" thanks to her fellow Twice members and Once (Twice's fans).

"I am deeply grateful to my members and Once; words cannot fully express my gratitude. I am also very grateful to the JYP family who helped me grow into the person I am today," wrote Jeongyeon.

She clarified that she will continue to be a member of Twice, which also comprises Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

"The one thing I truly want to tell Once is that even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, Twice, the centre of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now. Standing before Once as a member of Twice will always be my very first priority," she added.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and always staying by my side. Since we still have so much time ahead of us to create new memories, I will work hard to fill those moments even more beautifully with Once."