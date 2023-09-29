Jeremy Chan lost 16kg and packed on muscle for new Mediacorp drama. Will he post thirst trap photos now?

In April, Mediacorp actor Jeremy Chan shared his weight-loss transformation on Instagram. As it turned out, at that time, the 42-year-old actor was preparing for his role in new Mediacorp blockbuster All That Glitters, which finally premiered last week.

In the drama, Jeremy plays the simple-minded and fiercely loyal Muay Thai boxer, Huang Jing Tiao.

As a professional fighter, he would have a lot of shirtless scenes, which explains why he had to get fit.

While that would have been no challenge for his co-stars Desmond Tan and Tyler Ten, aka Mediacorp's resident thirst traps, getting ripped was no easy feat for the 1.68m-tall actor, who weighed close to 70kg when he first got the role.

Yet, Jeremy managed to do it.

At the drama's press conference at GV Vivo, Gold Class earlier this month, 8days.sg had to do a double take when we saw the new and improved Jeremy.

In fact, we even quipped that, with his white leather jacket on, he somehow resembled a Ken doll – yes, like the one played by Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie.

Jeremy humbly laughed off our comment, saying he hasn't watched the movie yet.

We could tell how proud he was of his own transformation though. After all, he did lose a whopping 16kg in just two and a half months. When he was filming All That Glitters, Jeremy weighed only 52kg.

Admitting that he had let himself go because he was "so happy" touring Europe with his wife Jesseca Liu last December, Jeremy said he didn't know he had put on so much weight then.

"Nobody told me I was fat leh," he laughed, before whipping out his phone to show us this photo of what he looked like before All That Glitters.

"Oh my god, right?!," he chuckled.