Actor Jeremy Chan says his back injury was so severe that wife Jesseca Liu had to help him get dressed

Last month, actress Jesseca Liu got fans wondering what had happened to her husband, Jeremy Chan, when she posted a picture of him hunched over a walking stick.

“Looks like the walking stick I bought for mummy can come in handy for now!” she wrote, tagging Chan.

Turns out, the 45-year-old actor had aggravated an old back injury so badly, he could barely move for two days.

In fact, Chan was in so much pain that he couldn’t properly stand, sit or lie down – and had to rely on Liu, 47, to help him get dressed.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Chan shared that his back problems actually started while filming Mediacorp blockbuster All That Glitters, in which he plays a Muay Thai boxer, in 2023.

He would also occasionally strain himself when he didn’t warm up properly before filming.