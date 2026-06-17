Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis on Clarkson's Farm

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

The disclosure came during the final two episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm, the Amazon Prime Video series documenting the British host's attempts to run a farm in the English countryside.

In episode 7 of the programme, Clarkson tells co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper: "I've got cancer."

A visibly shocked Cooper, his farm manager, responds: "No, you haven't. Where?"

Clarkson replies: "Where it is is of no concern to anybody. I've known since May."

Episodes 7 and 8 were released on Wednesday (Jun 17). While Clarkson did not specify when the footage was filmed, the season was shot across 2024 and 2025.

The 66-year-old did not disclose the exact type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, but described it as "aggressive" and said it had been detected at an early stage.

"I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early," he said.

He also revealed that part of his prostate had been removed during treatment.

"I promise I'll be fine," Clarkson told Ireland and Cooper, adding that he would be out of action "for a little while".