Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis on Clarkson's Farm
The 66-year-old presenter disclosed the diagnosis during the latest season of the show and said he had already begun treatment.
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.
The disclosure came during the final two episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm, the Amazon Prime Video series documenting the British host's attempts to run a farm in the English countryside.
In episode 7 of the programme, Clarkson tells co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper: "I've got cancer."
A visibly shocked Cooper, his farm manager, responds: "No, you haven't. Where?"
Clarkson replies: "Where it is is of no concern to anybody. I've known since May."
Episodes 7 and 8 were released on Wednesday (Jun 17). While Clarkson did not specify when the footage was filmed, the season was shot across 2024 and 2025.
The 66-year-old did not disclose the exact type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, but described it as "aggressive" and said it had been detected at an early stage.
"I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early," he said.
He also revealed that part of his prostate had been removed during treatment.
"I promise I'll be fine," Clarkson told Ireland and Cooper, adding that he would be out of action "for a little while".
Hours before the episodes were released, Clarkson posted a video on his Instagram warning fans that the season finale would be "a difficult watch" and it contained "sombre news".
The announcement follows a separate health scare in 2024. Clarkson previously revealed that he underwent a heart procedure after doctors discovered blocked arteries, and later wrote about the experience in a column for The Sunday Times.
Clarkson is best known for helping transform the BBC programme Top Gear into one of the world's most successful motoring programmes during his tenure from 2002 to 2015 alongside co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.
Following his departure from the BBC, the trio launched The Grand Tour on Prime Video, which concluded in 2024. Clarkson has also fronted Clarkson's Farm since its debut in 2021.