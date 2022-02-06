Live music is still not allowed so why has Jeremy Monteiro opened a new jazz club in Singapore?

If you don’t know who Jeremy Monteiro is, please stop reading and Google him. You’ll quickly discover that Jeremy is Singapore’s king of jazz and its greatest local ambassador.

He’s also a producer, musician, non-profit organisation head, and all around the single most important living person for the Singapore jazz scene. He’s worked his butt off over the last five decades, playing more than 3,000 gigs and nurturing generations of local musicians. He earned the Cultural Medallion­ – the highest national honour an artist can receive – back in 2002 at the age of 42. And he is one of the nicest and most passionate people you’ll ever meet.

Oh and he's now a club owner. Late last year, in partnership with Tinbox, Jeremy opened a new jazz club and restaurant simply called Simply Jazz. And while we still can’t enjoy live music, Jeremy tells us the food is worth the visit.

HI JEREMY, EVERYONE KNOWS YOU AS A MUSICIAN. BUT NOT EVERYONE MIGHT REALISE YOU ARE A RESTAURATEUR AND CLUB OWNER. TELL ME WHY YOU OPENED SIMPLY JAZZ.

Actually, this is not my first rodeo as a club owner. I had opened Jeremy’s Jazz & Blues Cafe in 1995 at Liang Court. It was a Japanese cafe in the day and jazz club at night. We closed down just over a year later. The scene was not yet ready for it. We didn’t have the critical mass of jazz fans that we do nowadays. My partners and I lost a fair bit of money. But we had a lot of fun. We have no regrets.

I then reopened a second Jeremy’s Jazz & Blues Cafe with the folks from the Europa Group at International House, which also lasted over a year. We didn’t lose money on that attempt, but my majority partners felt that we were “not making enough money”, so we shut it down and they then turned it into a pop music club. But they left the jazz photos up for a year before they renovated!

For Simply Jazz, Tinbox Group Chairman Adrian Leong, who already has four other outlets, approached me to do a jazz club together and after much thought, I agreed to partner with him to open Simply Jazz by Tinbox. It took me awhile to decide given the two previous attempts that were not successful. But I hope that I am third-time lucky!

So far, since our soft opening in November, we've been doing well even without live music so the future looks bright!