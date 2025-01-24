Actor Jeremy Renner announces new memoir discussing near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner will discuss his near-fatal accident "in blistering detail" in his new memoir. The Hawkeye actor spent two weeks in hospital with critical injuries including blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones after being crushed by a snow plough two years ago.

He is now set to tell-all in a "gripping" and "inspiring" book titled My Next Breath, which will be released on Apr 29. A synopsis of the book from publishers Flatiron Books shared with People magazine stated: "Jeremy writes in blistering detail about his accident and the aftermath.

"This retelling is not merely a gruesome account of what happened to him; it’s a call to action and a forged companionship between reader and author as Jeremy recounts his recovery journey and reflects on the impact of his suffering."

The memoir promises to be "a testament to the human spirit and its capacity to endure, evolve and find purpose in the face of unimaginable adversity", with the 54-year-old star's storytelling designed to capture "the essence of profound transformation, exploring the delicate interplay between vulnerability and strength, despair and hope, redemption and renewal".

Renner hopes his book will inspire others when they "feel like the odds are against them".

He said: "Two years after my accident, I now find myself surrounded by love, more connected to the people around me and filled with gratitude. I'm hopeful that by sharing my story, it might help anyone out there who is facing their own moment where it feels like the odds are against them."

The Mayor Of Kingstown actor previously admitted his recovery would be a lifelong project and things would never be the same for him as they were before the accident.

He told People magazine: "I had to accept it for the rest of my life. There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. By the way, I'm okay with that. It's making my life better. I'm healthier because of it.

"I get to focus more on my health and well-being than I ever did before because I have to. Recovery will be until I'm out of this old hot mess of a body. It was a way for me to really accept that it is going to be forever."