Singapore band Jerry & The NeuFaces to stage 55th anniversary concert in August

Singapore rock band Jerry & The NeuFaces is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a concert this year. A longtime fixture of Singapore's music scene, Jerry & The NeuFaces got its start in 1972 at the Pink Pussycat Nite Club & Lounge on Orchard Road. Over the years, the band has performed in and out of Singapore, including a six-month-long gig in Pakistan and tours across Europe.

The upcoming anniversary concert will be held at Esplanade Concert Hall on Friday (Aug 21). Hosted by pioneer DJ Belinda Sunshine, the 90-minute-long show will feature songs like the band's Gadis Manis, as well as covers of Tom Jones’s Delilah, Engelbert Humperdinck’s Quando Quando, Lionel Richie’s Easy and more.

Tickets for Jerry & The NeuFaces' concert will go on sale on Monday (Jun 15) via Esplanade's website, with standard prices starting at S$40.