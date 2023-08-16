Former Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo’s now a Scoot pilot – and ex-colleagues haven’t forgotten him

How often do you get to say: "I'm friends with the pilot" when you're on a flight? That's what 50-year-old Singapore actor Darren Lim got to do when he bumped into his ex-colleague, former Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo, on a recent flight to Nanjing.

On Sat (Aug 12), Darren shared on Instagram a picture he took with the 37-year-old Star Search 2007 first runner-up, who was piloting the flight he was on.

"Flying off to Nanjing and see who I met. My ex-colleague who was an actor and now a pilot with Scoot," he gushed.

He then quipped: "Haha so happy to see him and also happy to know he is not acting as a pilot. He is for real."

Darren and Jerry, who was with Mediacorp from 2008 to 2015, worked together in a few dramas, including Baby Bonus (2009), Happy Family (2010) and A Tale Of 2 Cities (2011).