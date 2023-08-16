Logo
Entertainment

Former Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo’s now a Scoot pilot – and ex-colleagues haven’t forgotten him
"Happy to know he is not acting as a pilot,” quipped actor Darren Lim, who bumped into the 37-year-old former actor during a recent flight to Nanjing.

Actor Darren Lim bumped into his former colleague, Jerry Yeo, during a recent Scoot flight to Nanjing where the latter was a pilot. (Photo: Instagram/darrenlim72)

Jiamun Koh
16 Aug 2023 11:48AM
How often do you get to say: "I'm friends with the pilot" when you're on a flight? That's what 50-year-old Singapore actor Darren Lim got to do when he bumped into his ex-colleague, former Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo, on a recent flight to Nanjing. 

On Sat (Aug 12), Darren shared on Instagram a picture he took with the 37-year-old Star Search 2007 first runner-up, who was piloting the flight he was on.

"Flying off to Nanjing and see who I met. My ex-colleague who was an actor and now a pilot with Scoot," he gushed.

He then quipped: "Haha so happy to see him and also happy to know he is not acting as a pilot. He is for real."

Darren and Jerry, who was with Mediacorp from 2008 to 2015, worked together in a few dramas, including Baby Bonus (2009), Happy Family (2010) and A Tale Of 2 Cities (2011).

And it looks like the former actor hasn't been forgotten by his ex-colleagues as well as viewers.

"I recognise him," said Chen Xiuhuan, while Constance Song, who played Jerry's mum in 2009's The Ultimatum, commented: “Hi Jerry.”

A netizen commented that Jerry was Constance's "bad son"  who "slapped and beat (her) up" in the show. Constance replied to the comment, saying: "You are right! Lol" with a laughing emoji.

Another netizen remarked: "Multi-talented. Can act, can fly plane. Wonder what else he's capable of."

Jerry with Chinese actress Zhou Ying in Soup Of Life. (Photo: Facebook/Jerry Yeo)

Indeed. Though he wasn't in showbiz for a long time, Jerry certainly made an impression playing villains. For playing Ye Rende, the aforementioned bad son in The Ultimatumhe was named Most Unforgettable Villain at the 2010 Star Awards.

Jerry was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the same role. 

But if that's not enough to jog your memory of Jerry, here's a picture of the former actor in 2013's Soup Of Life:

Jerry Yeo in The Ultimatum. (Photo: Mediacorp, Facebook/sgartistesince1963)
This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/mm

