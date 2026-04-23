Jesseca Liu almost turned down Emerald Hill role that won her Best Actress at Star Awards 2026

In a recent interview with Capital 958, Liu shared that she feels incredibly proud and fortunate to have been cast in the 2025 Mediacorp blockbuster, especially since she almost missed out on the role.

According to her, she was actually filming for thriller drama Unforgivable at the time, and Emerald Hill had already begun production before that project even wrapped.

That, for obvious reasons, made her hesitant to take it on.

“I felt like I couldn’t do it because I didn’t have the time to prepare. I might not even have fully stepped out of my previous role before starting this one, and I thought that wouldn’t be fair to Emerald Hill," she explained.

“I originally wanted to turn it down, I really did. I was too silly. I think I was too immature then. In [the] future, I definitely need to think things through more carefully.”

Thankfully, she ultimately decided to not turn it down, or we might have been deprived of what is now widely regarded as the best Er Shao Nai Nai ever.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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