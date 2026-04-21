Jesseca Liu clinches first Best Actress win after 22 years at Star Awards 2026
After seven losses, the actress finally scores her first acting win, but says it was a bittersweet night after husband Jeremy Chan missed out on Top 10.
Before the winner for Star Awards 2026’s Best Actress was even announced, the usually cool and composed Jesseca Liu already looked like she was on the verge of tears.
And once she stepped up to the microphone, clutching her shiny new trophy, her voice wavered with emotion, breaking into soft sobs at moments.
It’s hardly surprising. This marks the 47-year-old’s first acting award in her 22-year career, after seven previous nominations.
She clinched the win for her role as the kind-hearted Liu Shuqin, better known as Er Shao Nai Nai (Second Young Mistress), in Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story. She also won the MYPICK! Most Emotional Performance award.
In the days leading up to the ceremony, the pressure had been quietly building.
“I was already extremely nervous, and over the past couple of days, all the friends I met kept congratulating me in advance,” Liu told 8days.sg. “Honestly, a big part of it was that I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”
Having lost in the same category seven times before, she had braced herself for the possibility of history repeating itself.
“I’m used to disappointment,” she admitted. “But this is the first time so many people told me that [the award] would be mine.”
When her name was finally called, the tension gave way to relief – and emotion. “I feel like I finally didn’t let everyone down,” she added.
The moment was made even more bittersweet by her husband, Jeremy Chan, who had earlier missed out on a Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste spot, was seen tearing up in the audience during her speech.
“We both said we wouldn’t cry,” laughed Liu. “I didn’t know this is how it feels to win.”
“When Jeremy didn’t win, I went to hug him, but he ended up comforting me instead. He said he gave me all his luck,” shared Liu.
“So today… I feel a little sad, but also very happy. It’s a very complicated day.”
When asked if the award had come a little late in her career, Liu said she didn’t see it that way.
“I feel like it came at just the right time,” she said. “It’s only now that I’ve learned how to truly appreciate acting, how to enjoy performing and fully express each role. Receiving this award at this stage feels just right.”
Reflecting on her journey, Liu likened her career to “riding a unicycle” – an unsteady path marked by falls and self-doubt, but also by the support of those around her.
“At the start, I fell badly and even thought about giving up. But I realised I was never alone. Whenever I fell, there were always people who helped me back up,” she said.
“It’s been 22 years, and I’m still on that unicycle. And I know going far is never something you can do alone.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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