Jesseca Liu clinches first Best Actress win after 22 years at Star Awards 2026

In the days leading up to the ceremony, the pressure had been quietly building.

“I was already extremely nervous, and over the past couple of days, all the friends I met kept congratulating me in advance,” Liu told 8days.sg. “Honestly, a big part of it was that I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

Having lost in the same category seven times before, she had braced herself for the possibility of history repeating itself.

“I’m used to disappointment,” she admitted. “But this is the first time so many people told me that [the award] would be mine.”

When her name was finally called, the tension gave way to relief – and emotion. “I feel like I finally didn’t let everyone down,” she added.

The moment was made even more bittersweet by her husband, Jeremy Chan, who had earlier missed out on a Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste spot, was seen tearing up in the audience during her speech.

“We both said we wouldn’t cry,” laughed Liu. “I didn’t know this is how it feels to win.”

“When Jeremy didn’t win, I went to hug him, but he ended up comforting me instead. He said he gave me all his luck,” shared Liu.

“So today… I feel a little sad, but also very happy. It’s a very complicated day.”