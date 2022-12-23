After Star Wars, Game Of Thrones and Matrix, what’s next for Jessica Henwick, the actress with Singapore roots?

Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in Game Of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England.

“I ran out of money, so I went back and moved back in with my parents,” she recalled.

Although she hadn’t quite given up on acting, Henwick was struggling to find jobs in front of the camera. Before leaving LA, she did work as a crew member on sets – an experience she drew from for her role in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which debuts Friday (Dec 23) on Netflix.