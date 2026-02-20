Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan’s sweet CNY Eve outing with 102-year-old former helper moves fans

Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan showed a touching gesture on Monday (Feb 16) when she picked up her 102-year-old former helper, known as Ying Je, from a nursing home to celebrate Chinese New Year’s Eve together.

In an Instagram post, the 55-year-old wrote in Chinese: “Happy Chinese New Year's Eve! Moving from 102 to 103,” alongside photos of herself and Ying Je smiling in a car. In the pictures, the elderly woman gives a thumbs-up and is later seen enjoying an ice cream treat.

The pair’s outing resonated with many followers, who wished Ying Je continued health and longevity in the comments. Some playfully teased Hsuan for not joining her former helper in eating ice cream. When one commenter remarked that Ying Je looked especially adorable enjoying the treat, Hsuan replied in agreement, saying it made her look “like a kid”.

Hsuan also responded to other lighthearted comments, including questions about whether Ying Je had cola as well. She shared that she did not want to give her too many cold treats at once, out of concern for her health.

The actress is known for her performances in hit dramas such as Old Time Buddy, Detective Investigation Files – for which she won TVB’s Best Actress award – and A Step Into The Past. She recently starred in the Mandarin thriller Kill Sera Sera, and won Best Actress at Singapore’s Star Awards 2025 for her role.

Fans and followers responded warmly to Hsuan’s Instagram post, expressing admiration for her kindness and long-standing bond with her former helper. Many flooded the comments section with New Year wishes for Ying Je, praising the actress for her thoughtfulness and for maintaining such a meaningful relationship over the years.