Jessica Jung sings Girls' Generation songs again, 12 years after being dropped from K-pop group

Another moment that drew awws and cheers from the audience was when Jung showed the faces of the other Girls' Generation members in a video segment highlighting her achievements throughout her career.

"This show isn't just about who I am right now," said Jung of her reasons for naming her concert Reflections.

"It's about every version of me I've been... It's not about erasing the past or forgetting about it; it's about embracing everything and all the memories we shared, every lesson and all the dreams we had together. I carry them with me and they make me stronger."