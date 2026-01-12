Jessica Jung sings Girls' Generation songs again, 12 years after being dropped from K-pop group
During her Malaysia concert on Sunday (Jan 11), South Korean-American singer Jessica Jung sang songs from her former group, Girls' Generation.
It was a moment 12 years in the making. On Sunday (Jan 11), South Korean-American singer Jessica Jung staged her Reflections concert in Malaysia and made audiences – and fans around the world – emotional after performing a surprise medley of songs from Girls' Generation for the first time since being ousted from the K-pop group in 2014.
The 36-year-old didn’t miss a beat, delivering both vocals and choreography for iconic hits like Gee, Genie, The Boys and Into The New World, as the crowd at Malaysia’s Arena Of Stars hollered full-fledged fanchants.
Another moment that drew awws and cheers from the audience was when Jung showed the faces of the other Girls' Generation members in a video segment highlighting her achievements throughout her career.
"This show isn't just about who I am right now," said Jung of her reasons for naming her concert Reflections.
"It's about every version of me I've been... It's not about erasing the past or forgetting about it; it's about embracing everything and all the memories we shared, every lesson and all the dreams we had together. I carry them with me and they make me stronger."
Within hours of Sunday’s concert, videos of Jung’s performance flooded social media, amassing millions of views across platforms.
Many OT9 Sones – fans of Girls’ Generation’s original lineup – have since stated that they broke down in tears while watching the clips.
"Never thought I would cry again for Jessica," wrote a fan. "It's like seeing my childhood finally healed."
Jessica Jung debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007, alongside Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group quickly established itself as one of the top K-pop groups of all time, releasing a wave of successive hits and winning numerous industry awards.
In 2014, Jung announced that she had been dismissed from Girls’ Generation. The group's agency, SM Entertainment, later claimed that the departure was due to conflicts with group schedules arising from Jung's business activities.
The following year, Jung left SM Entertainment and furthered her solo career, releasing numerous albums and novels.
With Girls’ Generation celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2027, many fans are now hoping Jung's performance is a sign that all nine original members of the group will reunite soon.