Jet Li shares rare photos of all 4 daughters, including children from first marriage, for Father’s Day
The martial arts icon commemorated Father's Day with various tributes for his four children across his social media pages.
Martial arts icon Jet Li, 63, celebrated Father's Day by sharing tributes to his children across his social media pages. The Romeo Must Die actor has four daughters: Si and Taimi from his first marriage to actress Huang Qiuyan, as well as Jane and Jada from his second marriage to actress Nina Li Chi.
Li and Huang were married from 1987 to 1990. He married Nina Li Chi in 1999.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Li answered questions from his daughter Jada, who asked whether he considered himself "successful as a father".
Li, who is a Singapore citizen, replied in the negative, stating that he tried his best, "but trying your best doesn't mean you're good".
"Until today, I'm still learning," he added.
According to Li, he "doesn't want to be a father anymore". Instead, he wants to be his "four daughters' friend".
The 32-second-long video also showed rare photos of Li with his four daughters when they were babies.
In a separate post on Weibo, Li wrote: "I'm grateful for my daughters’ companionship. I watched you grow up, and you will accompany me as I grow old. Wishing all fathers good health, happiness, and a wonderful Father’s Day!"
In August last year, Li revealed that his eldest daughter, Si, had gotten married and that he gave her a Luxeed R7 electric car as a wedding gift.
"She told me she really likes this car. It looks great, it caught her eye right away, it’s comfortable to sit in and it’s easy and worry-free to use. As her father, hearing that puts my mind at ease," wrote Li in his post.
"When it comes to gifts, the most important thing is that your daughter genuinely likes it!"