Jet Li denies favouring his younger daughters, says kids from first marriage are well taken care of

For decades, martial arts legend Jet Li has faced criticism from netizens who believe he favoured the two daughters he shares with retired Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi, over the two daughters from his first marriage to former Chinese actress Huang Quiyan.

Now, the 63-year-old has finally addressed the long-running rumours.

In a Xiaohongshu (RedNote in English) video with his youngest daughter Jada Li, Jet spoke candidly about how he and Nina ensured all four daughters were cared for, revealing that Nina played a much bigger role in raising his older daughters than many realised.

Jada, 23, asked her father how he made sure he treated all four daughters fairly, given that she and sister Jane, 26, had a very different upbringing from their older half-sisters, Si Li, 38, and Taimi Li, 37.

The martial artist and actor admitted he was aware of the criticism over the years but had never felt the need to respond.

"A lot of people online have said I wasn't good to my two older daughters," he said. "We've never wanted to explain ourselves."