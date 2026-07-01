Jet Li denies favouring his younger daughters, says kids from first marriage are well taken care of
The martial arts star revealed that his wife Nina Li Chi took charge of caring for his two older daughters from his first marriage and even made sure they were financially secure for life.
For decades, martial arts legend Jet Li has faced criticism from netizens who believe he favoured the two daughters he shares with retired Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi, over the two daughters from his first marriage to former Chinese actress Huang Quiyan.
Now, the 63-year-old has finally addressed the long-running rumours.
In a Xiaohongshu (RedNote in English) video with his youngest daughter Jada Li, Jet spoke candidly about how he and Nina ensured all four daughters were cared for, revealing that Nina played a much bigger role in raising his older daughters than many realised.
Jada, 23, asked her father how he made sure he treated all four daughters fairly, given that she and sister Jane, 26, had a very different upbringing from their older half-sisters, Si Li, 38, and Taimi Li, 37.
The martial artist and actor admitted he was aware of the criticism over the years but had never felt the need to respond.
"A lot of people online have said I wasn't good to my two older daughters," he said. "We've never wanted to explain ourselves."
According to Jet, even before he and Nina had children together, she had already promised to look after his two older daughters.
"Before we had you two, your mum told me, 'I'll take care of the two girls. I'll pay for their education and make sure everything is taken care of. You don't have to worry,'" he recalled.
Jet said he fully supported the arrangement.
"I thought it was a good idea. If I took care of them, they'd only be close to me. I wanted them to have a good relationship with your mum," he explained.
He went on to reveal that Nina did far more than cover their education expenses.
"Your mum set aside enough money for them," he told Jada. "I think they have enough to last until they're 100 years old."
He added that Nina later bought homes for each of his older daughters in both the US and China.
"They're working now and earning their own money," he said. "We've always told them they don't need to worry about us. The only person they need to take care of is their mum."
Jet also dismissed any suggestion that Nina and his older daughters are not close, saying that every year, they spend time together in Singapore or the US.
He added that people only see the surface and that their family dynamics are far less complicated than people assume.
Jet and Huang divorced in 1991 after three years of marriage. He met Nina while filming The Dragon Fight in 1989, and the couple married in 1999.
The actor has previously admitted that meeting Nina changed his understanding of love, famously saying he realised "what love really is" after meeting her.
Jet has long been accused of abandoning Huang and their daughters after their divorce, but Huang has repeatedly defended him.
Earlier this year, Jet’s longtime friend, film producer Tiffany Chen, also came to his defence, saying he left the marriage "with nothing", giving Huang their properties in Los Angeles and Beijing while continuing to pay for both daughters' upbringing and education.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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