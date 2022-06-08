J-Hope of BTS to headline Lollapalooza 2022: 'I'm going to give you guys a great show'
The rapper will be closing out the four-day festival in Chicago on Jul 31 alongside Green Day and Charli XCX.
ARMYs, K-pop fans, and hip-hop lovers, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes. Rapper Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope from BTS, is set to headline Lollapalooza this year.
On their social media posts announcing J-Hope's performance and the full festival lineup, Lollapalooza, which was established in 1991, emphasised its importance. They said it "will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival”.
J-Hope also shared the news with fans on his Instagram page, saying: “It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm going to give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”
His label mates from HYBE Entertainment, Tomorrow X Together, are set to perform at the festival on Jul 30. Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell said in a statement: “I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family. These artists have been given great gifts in communication.
“Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”
While known as the upbeat rapper in BTS, J-Hope has also had successful solo releases. His 2018 mixtape Hope World peaked at No 38 on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the highest-charting Korean soloist at the time of its release.
Jung and Tomorrow x Together’s addition to the Lollapalooza roster will see them brushing shoulders with international acts such as Metallica, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals and Big Sean.
Lollapalooza 2022 will see Chicago's Grant Park transform once again into a live music venue to platform some of the biggest names in music, covering genres like pop, hip-hop and punk rock.