J-Hope of BTS to headline Lollapalooza 2022: 'I'm going to give you guys a great show'

ARMYs, K-pop fans, and hip-hop lovers, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes. Rapper Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope from BTS, is set to headline Lollapalooza this year.

He will be closing out the four-day festival in Chicago on Jul 31 alongside Green Day and Charli XCX.

On their social media posts announcing J-Hope's performance and the full festival lineup, Lollapalooza, which was established in 1991, emphasised its importance. They said it "will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival”.