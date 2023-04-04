Jimin of BTS is first South Korean solo artiste to top Billboard Hot 100 chart

Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has made history as the first South Korean solo artiste to land the number one spot on the top US songs chart, Billboard announced on Monday (Apr 3).

The single Like Crazy debuted at No 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 this week, bumping Miley Cyrus' Flowers out of the top spot, where it had reigned for eight weeks.

"Jimin became the first solo South Korean artist to top the #Hot100 thanks to 'Like Crazy'," Billboard tweeted.

The song, off Jimin's first solo album Face, is the 66th track to debut at the peak of the Hot 100 chart, which dates back to 1958 and combines all-genre US streaming, radio play and sales data, the industry tracker reported.

Face hit Billboard's main albums chart at No 2, making it the highest-charting album by a South Korean solo musician and beating fellow BTS member RM's Indigo, which reached No 3 in December, industry outlets reported.