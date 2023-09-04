Logo
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Buffett had Merkel cell cancer, which is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin. 

FILE- In this Saturday, March 19, 2011, photo released by the Florida Keys News Bureau, singer Jimmy Buffett belts out a song during a close friend's wedding reception on Sugarloaf Key, Florida. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
04 Sep 2023 11:39AM
Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged on Saturday (Sep 2). The statement also disclosed where the Margaritaville singer died: at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons.

He had been fighting the cancer for four years while continuing to perform, the last time making a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July, the statement said.

Merkel cell carcinoma, as it's known in medical literature, is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin, according to the federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic. Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers, and being light-skinned and over 50.

Buffett conjured an easygoing, sand-between-the-toes lifestyle in songs such as Cheeseburger In Paradise, Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes and Margaritaville. He built the latter into a brand that encompassed restaurants, clothing, casinos and more.

Source: AP/sr

