Jimmy Lin reassures fans that he’s home and recovering well after serious car accident
The singer, who was injured in a car crash more than a month ago, posted his first social media update about his condition.
Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin has posted a social media update telling fans that he is recuperating and plans to return to work soon.
Lin, 47 and his six-year-old son Jensen were in a fiery car crash on Jul 22 when the Tesla he was driving crashed into an electrical pole in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City.
Lin spent nearly two weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU) being treated for multiple injuries, including fractures. His son was in shock but uninjured.
On Aug 26, he updated his social media account for the first time, saying, “This is Jimmy Lin. I am very thankful for everyone’s concern during this period of time. I am now recuperating at home.”
He went on to thank the people who had rushed to rescue him and Jensen on the site of the crash.
Lin also wrote that he had completed his treatments at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan and now wanted to spend time with his family, asking his followers not to believe “unverified rumours”.
He added, “I will rest and recover, and return to work when my health is better.”
Lin’s wife, former model and actress Kelly Chen, 38, also made a social media post soon after, saying, “The moment I have been waiting for is finally here – Jimmy is back home. I feel much more at ease seeing our three sons by his side.”
Jensen has a twin brother, Kyson; and an older brother, 13-year-old Kimi.
Taiwanese media reported that an update from Lin’s agency said the singer had been in the ICU for 10 days due to an intracranial haemorrhage and slight concussion. His right lung also suffered a collapse due to the impact of the crash, and he had had a titanium rod affixed to his fractured right arm.