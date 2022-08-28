Jimmy Lin reassures fans that he’s home and recovering well after serious car accident

Lin spent nearly two weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU) being treated for multiple injuries, including fractures. His son was in shock but uninjured.

On Aug 26, he updated his social media account for the first time, saying, “This is Jimmy Lin. I am very thankful for everyone’s concern during this period of time. I am now recuperating at home.”

He went on to thank the people who had rushed to rescue him and Jensen on the site of the crash.

Lin also wrote that he had completed his treatments at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan and now wanted to spend time with his family, asking his followers not to believe “unverified rumours”.