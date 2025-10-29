Comedian Jimmy O Yang adds third show to Singapore tour, will be performing at Singapore Indoor Stadium

If you did not manage to get tickets to popular Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O Yang's sold-out shows in Singapore, here's some good news. Yang will be staging a third show of his Big & Tall tour on Dec 13.

Unlike the first two shows, which are happening at The Star Theatre on Nov 24 and 25, this new show will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets will be available for purchase via Sistic, with prices ranging between S$108 and S$188.

An artiste presale is currently happening till 9.59am on Oct 31. Thereafter, general sales will commence at 10am the same day.