'Ar-JIN-tina': BTS K-pop star sparks fan craze in Buenos Aires

The promise of one song was enough to set off a craze, and since news broke last week of Jin's one-off appearance, hundreds of fans have set up camp outside the River Plate stadium hosting 10 concerts by Coldplay, who tweeted on Thursday: "Jin is here!"

More than a thousand devotees flocked to the airport in the vain hope of catching a glimpse of Jin's arrival earlier in the week, but he slipped out through a back exit.

"It... means a lot now that he is going to go to do military service," university student Agustina Jenzi told AFP outside the stadium – among those who came with tents, yoga mats, food and drink for the long wait.

"It's nice for him to experience this. I don't know whether he passed by here and saw us... he should know that there are a lot of people here."

The local branch of the global "BTS Army" hope to get as close to the stage as possible when the gates open for Friday's concert.