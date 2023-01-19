Jin of BTS completes basic military training, shares photos in uniform

It’s been five weeks since Jin of K-pop group BTS enlisted for 18 months of mandatory military service. The singer officially completed his basic training on Wednesday (Jan 18) and marked the occasion by getting in touch with his fans on Weverse, a K-pop community platform.

He wrote them a note and shared several photos of himself in uniform.

His note read: “I’m enjoying spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care.”

The 30-year-old star, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, then shared two close-up photos and one full-length photo of himself in his military uniform.