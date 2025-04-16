BTS star Jin announces new solo album Echo out in May

BTS star Jin will release the new solo album Echo next month. Just half a year after dropping his debut mini-album Happy, the 32-year-old K-pop idol is set to return with a new collection on May 16.

His agency BigHit Music said: "Jin decided to quickly release new music because he wants to see his fans more often."

A press release noted: “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

It added: “Jin is poised to open an exciting new musical chapter with Echo, deepening his connection with fans, while reaffirming his place as a multi-dimensional artist capable of both resonance and reinvention.”

Additional details of the album will be announced closer to the release.

Happy boasted collaborations with Gary Barlow of English pop group Take That, Wendy of Red Velvet and Taka of Japanese rock band One Ok Rock.

Jin's 2022 debut solo single, The Astronaut, was co-written by Coldplay, and was released after the chart-topping septet teamed up with Chris Martin and co on the 2021 hit My Universe.