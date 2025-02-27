BTS’ Jin named Jin Ramen instant noodle's global brand ambassador

BTS member and K-pop star Jin has been named the global brand ambassador for Jin Ramen, owned by Korean brand Otoki. The partnership was announced on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Otoki plans to redesign the packaging for Jin Ramen instant noodles and cup noodles to feature the K-pop star's portrait. This new design will be available in South Korea and also in exported packages to Canada, Vietnam, China, United States, Indonesia and other countries. The new packaging has not yet been revealed.

Additionally, Jin Ramen's multipacks will also come with random stickers. One out of 12 stickers in the Korean multipack version will include handwritten letters from Jin and his Wootteo character from his solo album The Astronaut. Exported versions will include one of four possible Jin portraits.

The Korean singer first collaborated with the brand in 2022 before starting military service.