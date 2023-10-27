Actress Jin Yinji returns to work 2 weeks after husband's death: 'I want to cherish every day and live well'
Her late husband, Anthony Lee, died on Oct 11 at the age of 85.
On Oct 11, veteran local actress Jin Yinji's husband died at the age of 85 after a sudden heart attack. According to the 76-year-old actress, her husband Anthony Lee, who was warded but said to be healthy after a check-up, unexpectedly passed away when he was having dinner alone at the hospital. Anthony sadly did not manage to say goodbye to his loved ones.
But after two weeks of grieving the love of her life, with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Yinji is ready to get back on her feet again.
On Oct 26, Yinji, who was at an event for a brand she's endorsing, shared that she's decided to "forget about the sorrows" and head out to do the things she likes. She also added that she was greeted warmly by everyone at the event and received a lot of positive energy from them.
The actress was also elated to reunite with Ah Boy Tosh Zhang, with whom she worked on a McDonald's commercial last year.
"I was really very happy. My husband would want me to be like this too. I want to cherish every day and live well," she gushed.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/