Fans of The Early Spring think Jing Boran's character is based on Chinese singer Liu Lian

Long before many people knew Liu Lian as a singer, she was working in advertising.

The Peking University graduate joined Ogilvy Beijing as an intern in 2012 after giving up the opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies through direct admission.

Her starting salary? 3,500 yuan (US$521) a month.

Liu Lian eventually worked her way up to creative director and remained with the advertising giant until 2022.

Sound familiar?

Luan Nian is also a senior creative at a major advertising agency, the fictitious Lime Advertising.

And like Liu Lian, he has ties to Peking University.

Then comes the detail that really sent netizens down the rabbit hole.

Liu Lian has a Samoyed named Taotao.

In The Early Spring, Taotao happens to be Shang Zhitao's nickname.

To add to that, Shang Zhitao also owns a Samoyed in the drama, though hers is called Luke.