Actress Jing Tian issues statement following lawsuit by businessman Justin Sun and surrogacy arrangement rumours
Her statement comes after Sun's lawyer said he filed a civil lawsuit against Jing and her parents over a property dispute.
Following rumours of a surrogacy arrangement involving her and businessman Justin Sun, 36, Chinese actress Jing Tian, 38, stated on her Weibo page on Friday (Aug 28) morning that she "will never sell [her] love for money".
Rumours of this arrangement first surfaced in May this year, claiming that Jing allegedly had an agreement with a wealthy man to have a child through surrogacy, with the man having paid money upfront. At the time, Jing's studio stated that "they will not tolerate false information" and had already engaged lawyers to collect evidence to pursue legal action.
During this time, netizens speculated that the "wealthy man" was Justin Sun, the founder of blockchain company Tron. However, neither party confirmed the rumours.
On Thursday, prominent lawyer Zhang Qihuai took to his Weibo page to announce that Sun had filed a civil lawsuit against Jing Tian and her parents over a property dispute involving more than 30 million yuan (US$4.46 million).
According to Zhang, Jing's side has filed an objection, which is still under review by the court and the case has not entered trial.
Minutes later, Jing's studio posted a response, saying that they have the "courage to say no to attempts to exploit an artiste's reputation for personal gain".
"We believe in the law and will abide by all legally prescribed procedures," wrote the agency. "We have no intention of occupying public resources and will leave everything to the courts to handle."
That same day, Sun took to his personal X page, where he uploaded a story titled "My Girlfriend, Jing Tian".
In it, he detailed a supposed relationship between him and Jing, which included alleged dates around the world, as well as a surrogacy arrangement amounting to US$50 million and marriage plans.
However, Sun ended the story by stating that it "is purely fictional, and any resemblance to actual events is purely coincidental".
On Friday, without naming anyone, Jing Tian wrote on her personal Weibo page: "In the past, now and in the future, I will never sell my love for money, nor would I ever sell my soul.
"I still believe in love. I still have poor judgement, and I am still lacking in wisdom. But I believe in the law. I believe in kindness. And I believe that, ultimately, there will be justice and fairness. Time will prove everything."