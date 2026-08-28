Actress Jing Tian issues statement following lawsuit by businessman Justin Sun and surrogacy arrangement rumours

Following rumours of a surrogacy arrangement involving her and businessman Justin Sun, 36, Chinese actress Jing Tian, 38, stated on her Weibo page on Friday (Aug 28) morning that she "will never sell [her] love for money".

Rumours of this arrangement first surfaced in May this year, claiming that Jing allegedly had an agreement with a wealthy man to have a child through surrogacy, with the man having paid money upfront. At the time, Jing's studio stated that "they will not tolerate false information" and had already engaged lawyers to collect evidence to pursue legal action.

During this time, netizens speculated that the "wealthy man" was Justin Sun, the founder of blockchain company Tron. However, neither party confirmed the rumours.

On Thursday, prominent lawyer Zhang Qihuai took to his Weibo page to announce that Sun had filed a civil lawsuit against Jing Tian and her parents over a property dispute involving more than 30 million yuan (US$4.46 million).