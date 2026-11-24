Jisoo fans in Singapore, here's your chance to meet the Blackpink member up close. The South Korean singer-actress will stage an exclusive meet-up at Marquee Singapore on Sunday (Nov 29).

For a chance to be part of the event, fans will need to head to Jisoo's ongoing Click In Singapore pop-up at Marina Bay Sands from now till Nov 26, and spend a minimum of S$188 in a single transaction. They will then be eligible to draw a ball from a lucky pick box. Depending on the colour of the ball drawn, fans can then stand a chance to win an invitation to the meet-up.