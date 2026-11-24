Jisoo will be at Marquee Singapore on Nov 29 for exclusive meet-up with fans
Fans can stand a chance to attend Jisoo's meet-up by purchasing at least S$188 worth of items at the singer's ongoing pop-up at Marina Bay Sands.
Jisoo fans in Singapore, here's your chance to meet the Blackpink member up close. The South Korean singer-actress will stage an exclusive meet-up at Marquee Singapore on Sunday (Nov 29).
For a chance to be part of the event, fans will need to head to Jisoo's ongoing Click In Singapore pop-up at Marina Bay Sands from now till Nov 26, and spend a minimum of S$188 in a single transaction. They will then be eligible to draw a ball from a lucky pick box. Depending on the colour of the ball drawn, fans can then stand a chance to win an invitation to the meet-up.
The pop-up itself will run till Nov 29, from 10.30am to 9.30pm daily, at the Digital Light Canvas at Marina Bay Sands. There, visitors can look forward to assorted merchandise, including a Singapore-exclusive zip-up hoodie (S$120), neck pillow (S$69) and plush doll (S$83).
The Singapore pop-up also marks the world debut of Jisoo's Poppop popcorn range. Retailing at S$6 per packet, the line features 15 flavours with options including sweet corn, tteokbokki, brown sugar milk tea and more.