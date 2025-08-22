Blackpink's Jisoo plays with penguins at Mandai Wildlife Reserve in new video

Jisoo recently surprised fans in Singapore after she released the music video for her song Your Love, which was secretly filmed at Rainforest Wild Asia.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle at the time, Serene Tan, executive director (North Asia) of STB, said that Your Love was filmed in Singapore "earlier this year, ahead of the opening of Rainforest Wild Asia".

"We’re excited that it highlights some of Singapore’s unique new experiences and provides a captivating showcase of this new attraction," said Tan.

"Set against the backdrop of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the video showcases how Singapore seamlessly weaves nature into its urban landscape, featuring world-class wildlife attractions while amplifying the emotional depth of Jisoo's music."