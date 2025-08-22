Blackpink's Jisoo plays with penguins at Mandai Wildlife Reserve in new video
In a video uploaded by Visit Singapore on Thursday (Aug 21), the 30-year-old singer can be seen interacting with various animals at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, including penguins and fennec foxes.
On Thursday (Aug 21), fans of Blackpink member Jisoo got a better glimpse of what the Flower singer was up to during her recent visit to Singapore. As it turns out, Jisoo managed to spend some quality time with cuddly creatures at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
In a video uploaded by Visit Singapore, the 30-year-old can be seen exploring the venue and playing with penguins and fennec foxes. Accompanied by a staff member there, Jisoo appeared to be having the time of her life as she petted a penguin and led some birds on a walk.
After bidding farewell to the penguins, Jisoo spent time with fennec foxes – snapping photos and playing with the spirited animals.
Based on Jisoo's outfit, Visit Singapore's video appeared to have been filmed on the same day as Earthquake singer's appearance at her pop-up store last March.
Jisoo recently surprised fans in Singapore after she released the music video for her song Your Love, which was secretly filmed at Rainforest Wild Asia.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle at the time, Serene Tan, executive director (North Asia) of STB, said that Your Love was filmed in Singapore "earlier this year, ahead of the opening of Rainforest Wild Asia".
"We’re excited that it highlights some of Singapore’s unique new experiences and provides a captivating showcase of this new attraction," said Tan.
"Set against the backdrop of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the video showcases how Singapore seamlessly weaves nature into its urban landscape, featuring world-class wildlife attractions while amplifying the emotional depth of Jisoo's music."
Jisoo and the other members of Blackpink will return to Singapore in November for the group's Deadline tour, which will be held at Singapore's National Stadium.