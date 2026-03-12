Logo
Blackpink’s Jisoo to receive Rising Star award at Canneseries in April
The K-pop star and actress will receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the upcoming Canneseries, which recognises emerging talent in the international entertainment industry. 

Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink smiles during an event to promote her film Born Pink, marking the group's eighth anniversary, in Seoul on Aug 9, 2024. (Photo Anthony Wallace/AFP)

Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
12 Mar 2026 04:05PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 04:09PM)
Blackpink’s Jisoo is set to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the upcoming Cannes International Series Festival. The annual event, also known as Canneseries, will take place in Cannes, France, from Apr 23 to 28, with the award presented during the opening ceremony on Apr 23.

The award, presented in partnership with French magazine Madame Figaro, honours rising figures in the entertainment industry. Past recipients include American actress Sydney Sweeney, Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People, and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton.

According to Variety, Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi said Jisoo’s “artistic journey, her ability to conquer new creative territories, and her global aura” made her the ideal honoree. 

Jisoo debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016. In recent years, she has expanded into acting, taking on her first leading television role in JTBC’s Snowdrop in 2021.

She currently appears in Netflix’s Boyfriend On Demand, which follows a webtoon producer who turns to a virtual reality dating service in search of love.

 

Source: CNA/iz

