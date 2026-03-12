Blackpink’s Jisoo to receive Rising Star award at Canneseries in April
The K-pop star and actress will receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the upcoming Canneseries, which recognises emerging talent in the international entertainment industry.
Blackpink’s Jisoo is set to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the upcoming Cannes International Series Festival. The annual event, also known as Canneseries, will take place in Cannes, France, from Apr 23 to 28, with the award presented during the opening ceremony on Apr 23.
The award, presented in partnership with French magazine Madame Figaro, honours rising figures in the entertainment industry. Past recipients include American actress Sydney Sweeney, Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People, and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton.
According to Variety, Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi said Jisoo’s “artistic journey, her ability to conquer new creative territories, and her global aura” made her the ideal honoree.
Jisoo debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016. In recent years, she has expanded into acting, taking on her first leading television role in JTBC’s Snowdrop in 2021.
She currently appears in Netflix’s Boyfriend On Demand, which follows a webtoon producer who turns to a virtual reality dating service in search of love.