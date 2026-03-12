Blackpink’s Jisoo to receive Rising Star award at Canneseries in April

Blackpink’s Jisoo is set to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the upcoming Cannes International Series Festival. The annual event, also known as Canneseries, will take place in Cannes, France, from Apr 23 to 28, with the award presented during the opening ceremony on Apr 23.

The award, presented in partnership with French magazine Madame Figaro, honours rising figures in the entertainment industry. Past recipients include American actress Sydney Sweeney, Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People, and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton.

According to Variety, Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi said Jisoo’s “artistic journey, her ability to conquer new creative territories, and her global aura” made her the ideal honoree.